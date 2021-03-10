Ritu Varma, in her short span of career managed to impress both the Telugu and Tamil audiences. The actress is known for her delivering consistent performance with every film of hers. A Hyderabad native, she graduated from Malla Reddy Engineering College. As the talented star turns 31 today, we take a look at some of her finest performances.

Prem Ishq Kaadal

Perhaps, the most underrated performance of the actor, which rarely anybody talks about is from Prem Ishq Kaadal. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, this anthology was released in 2013. Ritu plays the role of Sameera, an independent and ambitious fashion designer. Her character which was well-written was played perfectly by the actress. In fact, several critics also pointed out that her role was one of the major attractions from Prem Ishq Kaadal.

Source: Ritu's Instagra

Pelli Choopulu

After working in a few movies, Ritu delivered her first success in the form of Pelli Choopulu, a Tharun Bhascker directorial. The movie was a massive hit when it was released and it also paved the way for debutant, Vijay Deverakonda. Ritu plays the role of Chitra, an ambitious and head-strong person, who wants to make her own position with her business. Chitra was instantly liked by everyone. Ritu’s portrayal stayed with the audiences and she also went onto add Nandi Award for Best Actress and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress (South) in her kitty.

Source: Ritu's Instagram

Keshava

Keshava, a revenge-drama directed by Sudheer Varma, featured Nikhil Sidhartha and Ritu in the lead roles. She essayed the character of a law student, Satyabhama. The 2017 movie had given the actress quite a scope to show her acting prowess and one can say that she made the most of it.

Source: Ritu's Instagram

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

The Tamil-language romantic heist comedy film - Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy. The film’s ensemble cast features Dulquer Salmaan, Ritu Varma, Rakshan and Niranjani Ahathian. Ritu plays the role of Meera, who pretends to be a door-to-door beautician to con people. Her performance as a clever fraudster was received quite well with the audiences.

Source: Ritu's Instagram

Putham Pudhu Kaalai

Putham Pudhu Kaalai a 2020 Indian Tamil-language anthology film boasted of five short film segments, helmed by celebrated Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rajiv Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj. Ritu acted in Gautam’s Avarum Naanum – Avalum Naanum. She plays the role of an estranged granddaughter, who is trying to fix her differences with her grandfather. The actress is referred to as Kanna in the movie and Ritu’s performance was quite stirring.