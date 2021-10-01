Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood for announcing back-to-back release dates with a meme

In the past few days, several Bollywood directors have announced the release dates of their upcoming projects. As the Maharashtra government announced that movie screens can be reopened in the state, all the high-budgeted projects that were halted and are finally slated to release at the end of the year. Taking a dig at such movie makers and production houses, Kangana Ranaut shared a meme on Instagram. It indicated that such filmmakers are like people trying to get onboard an overcrowded train.



Along with the meme, she also added that people have better things to do in life. “Dumb bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates as if people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films,” she wrote.

Meme posted by Kangana

The Thalaivii star also spoke about the good times ahead for actors like her who only have strong content as backing. “This is a transformative time for film industry, only good content will survive…. so actually it’s not a bad time at all…. It’s time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise,” Kangana shared.

Her recent story on Instagram

The actress is currently basking in the success of Thalaivii, a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayalalitha. Kangana has other projects in her kitty like Dhaakad, Tejas, Imli, and Sita.