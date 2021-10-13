Anthony Hopkins on board Florian Zeller's The Father follow-up film The Son

Anthony Hopkins is reteaming with Florian Zeller for The Son, the follow-up film to the duo's 2020 film The Father, which won Hopkins the best actor Oscar for his lead performance.



The news comes days after the film wrapped production in London. Hopkins joins an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Zen McGrath



Zeller and The Father co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted the film from the former's acclaimed stage play. The film tells the story of Peter, played by Jackman, whose busy life with his new partner Emma (Kirby) turns stressful when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas, who is distant and angry. The film follows Peter's efforts to be a better father while the son's condition remains a cause of concern for the family.



Interestingly, The Son does not follow the same characters as the first film and there are no information available about the role Hopkins will play. Iain Canning and Emile Sherman of See-Saw Films are producing The Son alongside Zeller and The Father producer Christophe Spadone.



Zeller’s directorial debut The Father won an Oscar for Hopkins for best actor and one for Zeller and Hampton for best adapted screenplay. The film picked up four additional Academy Award nominations including for best picture.