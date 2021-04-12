Sir Anthony Hopkins has bagged the Leading Actor BAFTA this year for his brilliant performance as a man living with Alzheimer’s in The Father.

This is his fourth BAFTA award for acting and third for Best Actor in a Film. At 83, Hopkins becomes the oldest recipient of the leading actor award at the BAFTAs.



Actress Frances McDormand won the Leading Actress BAFTA for her role in Nomadland.

The other nominees in the category included Riz Ahmed (for Sound of Metal), Adarsh Gourav (for The White Tiger), Mads Mikkelsen (for Another Round), and Tahar Rahim (for The Mauritanian).

Hopkins is known for his role as serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs. The actor has also won a BAFTA for the same. He further won the same award for his performance in The Remains of the Day, and for his work in the 1972 BBC adaptation of War & Peace. He was also given the BAFTA Fellowship, which is the awarding body’s highest honour, in 2008.

