Hum Do Hamare Do director Abhishek Jain talks about his debut Bollywood movie

Known for his Gujarati films, Abhishek Jain in one of the few debut directors in Bollywood who can boast of a stellar star cast in their first movie like he did in Hum Do Hamare Do. Abhishek has roped in Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah in the lead roles. Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi and Prachi Shah feature in supporting roles in the family entertainer released today on an OTT platform.

The filmmaker who was mentored by none other than the 'Showman' Subhash Ghai, talking about his love for movies and how Hum Do Hamare Do worked out says, “When I was in the Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, the film school in 2006, I learned how important are stories for a film. Unless a film has a great story to tell it can’t succeed. Since then I have followed good stories. The story of Hum Do... led me to Bollywood as it needed a seasoned cast to pull off the story and with their acting," adding “I am not from a film background, so my time at the film school was an eye-opener. Learned so much about the craft from the teachers, especially Subhash Ghai, who was our mentor.”

Abhishek says as a filmmaker he faced challenges too. “We were filming in the midst of pandemic wearing full safety gear in the heat for 12-14 hours at a stretch, it was challenging for all as filmmaking is an intimate process,” he shares. Abhishek who loves family entertainers and socially engaging dramas makes it a point to learn from his past mistakes and take up challenges. “Right now I am only focussing on Hum Do… But will start writing sometime soon, nothing planned now,” concludes Abhishek.