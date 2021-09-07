Happy birthday, Mammootty! From Thalapathy to Mamangam, here are five roles fans didn’t expect Mammukka to play

Veteran actor Mammootty, who is celebrating his 70th birthday today, has had a career spanning five decades and has worked in over 400 films in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and even English.

On his birthday, we look at some of the most unexpected roles that the actor has portrayed on screen:

Peranbu

Directed by Ram, Peranbu (2018) is a poignant, gut-wrenching story that talks about the difficulties faced by a single father, Amudhavan, who raises a daughter with cerebral palsy. Mammootty effectively portrays the complex journey of a helpless father who is initially shunned by society due to his narcissism and cowardice, and later ends up changing and developing the unlikeliest of friendships with his daughter. Contrary to what people believe about Mammootty, the actor does choose roles that show him in a “not-so-macho/heroic-light.” The film shows Mammootty marrying a transgender woman at the end, also hinting at social and personal progression.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kandukonden Kandukonden

A sweet, sensible film that was commended for the way its female protagonists were portrayed even in the early 2000s — strong, independent, and with their own plans for life — Kandukonden Kandukonden (2000) is an award-winning romantic drama based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility. Directed by veteran filmmaker Rajiv Menon, the film shows Mammootty playing the character of Captain Bala, a sensible, benevolent protector who respects the choices of the woman he loves, even when it involves her loving another man. Starring Mammootty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajith, Tabu, and Abbas, Kandukonden Kandukonden has massive emotional appeal with its women-centric plot and versatile cast.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read: Happy birthday, Mammootty! Here are 10 lesser-known facts about Mammukka

Mamangam

An engaging tale of feuds and bloodshed directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam (2019) is about a group of suicide squads who take up an age-old mission to bring down the Zamorins at the festival of Mamangam. What was unexpected about Mammootty’s character is that the actor makes an appearance as an effeminate artiste, with a feminine outfit, long hair, and bindi, all combined with a beard and moustache. His performance was highly commended since he had nailed the mannerisms, choreography and acting to a T.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thalapathi

A gangster drama on how friendship can completely change your life, Thalapathi stars Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Shobana Ramesh, and Arvind Swami in the lead roles. We have Mammootty playing the role of a fiercely loyal friend and a fair don who is kind but feared by most in society. Mammootty’s role as Devaraj may be one of his most gripping roles to date, purely due to the undying friendship he portrays and the unexpected ending that results in Deva’s death, as a sacrifice of their companionship.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Yatra

An actor who is known for vehemently staying out of anything remotely controversial while in the public eye (mostly in media interactions), Mammootty appeared to have broken this streak and changed the perception with his role as a politician, particularly Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy in Yatra (2019). The actor’s refined performance shows the human side of CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and a series of events that changed the course of politics in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2003. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, Yatra also features the iconic padayatra that YSR took, propelling him to become CM of Andhra Pradesh.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

