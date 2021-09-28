SR Prabhu to produce Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's next

Producer SR Prabhu will be teaming up with filmmaker Arun Prabhu Purushothaman for the second time after the critically acclaimed 2017 outing, Aruvi.

The development was confirmed by the producer during a recent Twitter Spaces session while responding to a question about his upcoming projects. The producer also hinted that the film will be mounted on a large scale. Considering the project is still in its nascent stage, further details related to the project are currently under tight wraps and a formal announcement is expected once the cast and crew are finalised.

Arun's sophomore project, Vaazh, was produced by Sivakarthikeyan and premiered on SonyLIV earlier this July. On the other hand, SR Prabhu's lineup of productions includes the Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Kanam starring Sharwanand and Ritu Varma, Vattam featuring Sibi Sathyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles, and Vikram Prabhu's Taanakkaran.