Sivakarthikeyan, who started out as an anchor in regional reality shows on television, made his debut as a solo actor with the blockbuster film Ethir Neechal in 2013. The actor, playback singer, producer, and lyricist, who is turning 36 today, is known for his epic sense of humour and versatility. We look back at some of his most memorable movies that truly entertained the audience.

Ethir Neechal

Ethir Neechal was Sivakarthikeyan’s first movie as a solo actor on the big screen. The movie appears to be about a carefree working adult who falls in love with an optimistic young lady. However, the story has more to it than what meets the eye, with the plot covering issues around a person’s identity. Siva’s character in the narrative sets out to establish a new identity for himself after facing trouble with it throughout his childhood. Adding to that, the actor, with his effortless humour and simple demeanour, manages to leave the audience in splits with his perfectly-timed one-liners and jokes.

Remo

Setting a revolutionary trend in today’s gender-sensitive society, Sivakarthikeyan in Remo is one of his best roles till date. The actor plays the role of a young man who disguises himself as a female nurse to work at a hospital with the woman he loves. Apart from almost endorsing the saying, “All’s fair in love and war,” the actor’s gender-bender role is significant in more ways than one, especially since it sends out a message to society on toxic masculinity.

Kaaki Sattai

Kaaki Sattai is an action-thriller starring the duo Sivakarthikeyan and Sri Divya. The story is about a police constable (Siva) who has high hopes of ensuring justice in society with his role as a law enforcement officer. However, he soon begins to understand the complexities involved in the job as he unknowingly uncovers a major underground scandal around organ trade.

Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam

An entertainer starring Siva and Sri Divya, Varuthapadaadha Vaalibar Sangam is about an aimless young man who falls in love with a girl after getting involved with her in the most peculiar circumstances. Siva’s character in the story is from a humble background and highlights love in the simplest forms. The movie was released in 2013 and talks about how their love must survive against all odds, including a seemingly terrifying father.

Velaikkaran

Velaikkaran, which was released in 2017, is more of an action-drama film with a relevant social message than a purely commercial comedy-drama. A young, ambitious man who is born and brought up in the slums (Sivakarthikeyan) is filled with dreams to elevate the financial and social status of his community. However, he is later exposed to the harsh realities of a consumer-based economy once he begins working at a renowned food production company. The story is about how Sivakarthikeyan’s character battles the issues he discovers in corporate society.