Parameshwar Hivrale on his directorial debut Gummadi Narsaiah

Parameshwar Hivrale, who starred in films such as Chirugodavalu, Jaathiya Rahadari, Lavanya with Love Boys, Daari, and Kumari 18+, is now turning director. His behind-the-screen debut is for a pan-India film titled Gummadi Narsaiah, an eponymous biopic on the life of the tribal leader and five-time MLA from Yellandu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

"I have become an actor by chance and direction has always been my first love. I am always determined to make a meaningful film that would be useful to society and reach people. In the process, I read a lot of books, and stories and felt that it was not sufficient for my quest to tell a rooted and realistic story. I always believe that the stories we read in books are compromised in different ways and when such compromises are made, real stories wouldn't feel original anymore," says Parameshwar.

The spark to make a film on Gummadi Narsaiah emerged from a newspaper article. "While I was thinking about doing a thought-provoking film, I came across a newspaper article about a people's man known as Gummadi Narsaiah. I thought this news gives me a great platform to express my quest to tell a true yet inspiring story of a selfless man, who is known for his simple lifestyle and devoted efforts to protect the rights of tribal people. I believe it's a story that needs to be told to our audience and started developing the script," reveals the actor-turned-director.

The debutant has obtained the necessary permission from Narsaiah and his family members to go ahead with the biopic. He has been currently proceeding with his research work. "The research for the film had me poring over newspaper articles and meeting the most credible sources, including IAS officers, journalists, political leaders and villagers, to bring up many incidents which are not available in the public domain. I have spent close to two years on the script and have finalized the 17th version. The real challenge lies in making this script into a 170-minute film," observes Parameshwar, adding, "A popular actor with a pan-India appeal will play the titular role."

The principal photography of the film will commence in the second week of August. "The first schedule of Gummadi Narsaiah will begin in Yellandu, followed by another schedule in Adilabad, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. We are also planning to shoot crucial portions of the film in Maredumilli. The idea is to complete the entire shooting in three schedules and release the film next year," signs off Parameshwar.