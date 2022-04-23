Mahesh Babu lends voice to Chiranjeevi's Acharya

Mahesh Babu has joined the team of Acharya as he turns the narrator for the socio-political entertainer starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.



The film will reportedly start with the voiceover of Mahesh, who will be introducing the world of Dharmasthali to the audience.



"The first two minutes of the film require us to bring the audience deeper into the world of Dharmasthali. We needed a voice through which the entire story will be established and who better than Mahesh, a voice that has honesty and a unique image among the audience. My heartfelt thanks to him for his gesture," said Koratala Siva.



Father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Charan, too, thanked Mahesh for being a part of the film in a special way.



Produced by Matinee Entertainment in collaboration with Konidela Productions, Acharya is hitting the screens worldwide on April 29. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde as the female leads.