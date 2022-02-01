Sivakarthikeyan's Don to hit screens on March 25

Sivakarthikeyan's much-awaited action-entertainer Don will hit screens on March 25. The actor announced the news on his social media sites through a short promo video.

Written and directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don is billed as a youthful entertainer set in a college backdrop. The film features Sivakarthikeyan as a college student for the first time in his acting career.

Don has Priyanka Mohan, who was recently paired with Siva in Doctor, playing the female lead. The film also features SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani, Soori, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, and Cooku with Comali-fame Sivaangi.

The film has music by Anirudh Ravichandar, who has previously collaborated with Sivakarthikeyan on films like Ethir Neechal, Maan Karate, Remo, and more recently in Doctor. Notably, the first single from the film, Jalabulajangu, was well-received by the audience.

Don is jointly produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Lyca Productions.