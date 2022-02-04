From Valimai to RRR: South Indian biggies get new release dates

As Covid restrictions across the nation begin to ease, makers of major South-Indian films are announcing revised release dates. The first biggie to arrive at cinemas will be Ajith Kumar's Valimai. The film's producer Boney Kapoor has announced yesterday that the H Vinoth directorial will hit screens on February 24. The film, which also stars Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi, will also release in Telugu and Hindi.

Following Valimai will be Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET), directed by Pandiraj. The film will hit the marquee on March 10. ET, which features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, will also release in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Prabhas' long-awaited pan-Indian romance film, Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release a day after ET, on March 11. Radhe Shyam co-stars Pooja Hegde. The biggest of the lot, SS Rajamouli's highly awaited RRR, which was supposed to release on January 7, will now release worldwide on March 25.

While the makers are yet to lock a release date, it has been announced that Vignesh Shivan's romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha, will release in April. Moreover, the makers of KGF 2 assured that the film will be sticking to its original April 14th release date. Vijay's Beast is also expected to hit screens this Summer but the makers are yet to announce the release date.