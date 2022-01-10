Naai Sekar and Kombu Vatcha Singamda join the pongal race

The postponement of big-ticked releases like Valimai and RRR has paved the way for smaller films to use the theatrical window this Pongal. While it was announced that Vishal's Veeramae Vaagai Soodum will hit the screens on January 14, advancing its original date from January 26.

Now it has been told that Sathish's debut as a hero Naai Sekar and Sasikumar's long-delayed Kombu Vatcha Singamda will be releasing on January 13.

Naai Sekar is the story of a man who gets his soul swapped with a dog and it is directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Kishore Rajkumar. The film, starring Cook With Comali-fame Pavithra Lakshmi as the female lead, is being bankrolled by AGS Productions.

Kombu Vatcha Singamda, on the other hand, is said to be a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Sundarapandian. Director SR Prabhakaran, who helmed the original has made the new film too. Madonna Sebastian has been paired opposite Sasikumar for the first time in this film.

With the ongoing lockdown restrictions, the films won't be getting night or early morning shows and only 50% of the audience are currently being permitted to occupy the screens.

Excluding these releases, smaller films like Vidhaarth's Carbon, Iswarya Murugan and Marutha have been announced to release on Pongal.