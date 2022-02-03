Dark drama Mithya starring Huma Qureshi and debutante, Avantika Dassani to release on February 18

Huma is essaying the role of Juhi, a professor of Hindi literature and Avantika as her student Rhea. An academic deception spiralling down into a psychological conflict that leads to a devastating turn of events builds the crux of the story.

Huma Qureshi

“I was immediately drawn to the layered characters of Mithya, when I read the script. This genre is completely new to me and I hope to make the best out of this” shares Huma who shared the recently launched trailer on her Instagram page.

Veteran actress Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika is also looking forward to her dream debut. Speaking about her experiences she shares, “I am extremely thrilled to be bringing to life the well etched character of Rhea. The shooting experience can never be forgotten as it has been an institution of learning for me.”

Avantika Dassani

The web series has been directed by Rohan Sippy, and also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.

Mithya is set to premiere on the homegrown OTT platform Zee5 coming February 18.