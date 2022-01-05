Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth-Garima's film based on surrogacy

Actor Sikandar Kher will star in an upcoming film based on surrogacy. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal in their directorial debut. The duo has written films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-leela and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in the past. They also wrote the dialogues for Kabir Singh.

Their film with Sikandar will also feature Monika Panwar ('Guddi' in Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega). She has been roped in to play the lead role alongside Sikandar. According to sources, the two have started prepping for their respective roles. Their characters and the film's subject require a degree of research before the shooting begins.

Sikandar was recently seen in Sooryavanshi and Tadap. He essays the character Daulat in the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya.