Unpaused: Naya Safar, an anthology on hope and triumph to release on Amazon Prime Video

The sequel to Unpaused, Naya Safar is all set to release globally this month on Amazon Prime Video. A collection of five unique stories, the anthology will provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Saqib Saleem, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Neena Kulkarni and Priyanshu Painyuli among others, Unpaused: Naya Safar is a heartfelt reminder that there is always light at the end of a dark tunnel. Brimming with love and positivity, the anthology will stress the need to embrace a positive outlook.

Shreya Dhanwanthary

Filmmakers Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule have sensitively dealt with raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship in the five stories namely, Teen Tigada, The Couple, Gond Ke Laddu, War Room and Vaikunth.

Neena Kulkarni

“It’s so wonderful to start the journey of our originals this year with Unpaused: Naya Safar, a heart-warming anthology about stories that provide hope, positivity and inspiration in these challenging times,” shares Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

Unpaused: Naya Safar will stream in India and 240 other countries from January 21.