Action choreographer duo Anbariv to direct Raghava Lawrence's Durga

After Stunt Silva, who made his directorial with Chithirai Sevvanam, the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv is the latest in the line to take up the direction duties. The duo will be helming Raghava Lawrence's Durga. Raghava, who is also producing the film, took to Twitter to share the news.

"I’m so happy and proud to introduce our renowned stunt masters Anbariv as directors of Durga movie under Ragavendra Production. It’s going to be a power-packed film. Need all your blessings," the Kanchana-actor wrote while posting a selfie with the duo.

The stunt choreography credits of the duo include KGF, Thadam, Action, Radhe, and Kaithi to name a few. They have also worked in upcoming titles such as Beast, KGF: Chapter 2, and Vikram.

Further details related to Durga are expected to be revealed shortly.

Meanwhile, Lawrence's upcoming films include Rudhran, co-starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Adhigaaram that's written by Vetri Maaran and directed by Durai Senthil Kumar.