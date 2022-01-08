Ganesh is back on the small screen with 'Golden Gang'

Ganesh, the golden star of Sandalwood, is back on the small screen. The actor, who initially shot to fame hosting a comedy talk show will now be part of a non-fiction show titled Golden Gang. The show aims to deliver a message as well as entertain the audience.

Prominent actors and filmmakers will be part of the show, and the first episode will feature Sharan, Tharun Kishore Sudhir, and Prem. Rakshit Shetty, Rishabh Shetty, Raj B Shetty will also be coming as a gang on the show, which will also feature cricketers Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble, and Sunil Joshi being part of the show.

Golden Gang will also see politicians Siddharamaiah, Yediyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy, and Ramya as part of the guests. Golden Gang will begin broadcasting on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from January 8 on Zee Kannada.