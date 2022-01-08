Kiran Abbavaram's next titled Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

Actor Kiran Abbavaram and producer Bunny Vas have collaborated for a new film titled Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, which comes with the tagline 'Helping Nature Begins Soon'.



The youthful entertainer has Nartanasala-fame Kashmira Pardeshi as the leading lady and marks the debut of Murali Kishor Abburu as the director.



The film was launched on Friday in the presence of producer Allu Aravind and director Kishore Tirumala at a private studio in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Sanjana Anand to make her Telugu debut



Music of the film is by Chaitan Bharadwaj and the principal photography will commence after Sankranthi.



Last seen in SR Kalyanamandapam, Kiran will also be seen in Sammathame and Sebastian P.C. 524.