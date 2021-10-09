Kiran Abbavaram's new film launched

Actor Kiran Abbavaram's new film with debutant Kaarthik Shankar was launched in a glitzy ceremony in the city on Friday.



The muhurat was graced by directors K Raghavendra Rao, Krishna Reddy, producers K Atchi Reddy, AM Rathnam, and Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivasa Rao among others.



A family entertainer, the film has Sanjana Anand as the female lead, while Mani Sharma wields the baton of music.



Interestingly, the film marks the debut of late director Kodi Ramakrishna's daughter Divya Deepthi as the producer.



"I am thrilled to embark upon this journey and showcase my love and passion for cinema as a producer. It feels exciting to collaborate with Kiran and Sanjana. I want to open doors for new talent and make content-rich films that have unique storylines," said Divya Deepthi.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Kiran will next be seen in Sebastian PC 524 and Sammathame.