Tollywood actor Nikhil's next with Gary goes on floors

Editor Gary BH, who is known for films such as Goodachari, Evaru and Krishna and His Leela, has turned director with a spy-thriller starring Nikhil Siddharth. The film went on floors on Friday in Hyderabad.



"It's a spy-thriller that showcases Nikhil Siddharth in a new avatar. The principal photography has begun on Friday and the team is planning to wrap up the shooting by summer 2022 and release it around the same time," says a source close to the development.



Iswarya Menon, who was last seen in Love Failure, is playing the female lead in the film called Nikhil 19. The launch was attended by producers Sharrath Marrar, P Kiran, and director Srikanth Addala among others. Produced by K Raja Shekhar Reddy, Nikhil 19 has music by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography by Manojh Reddy.



Apart from this film, Nikhil will also be seen in 18 Pages and Karthikeya 2.