Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha has suffered a minor injury on the sets of Karthikeya 2 while filming an action sequence. The actor was immediately rushed to a hospital and although he has not suffered from any minor injuries, the Happy Days actor has been advised to not take part in action sequences till his leg gets better.

The actor also took to his Twitter to share the news with his fans. “Suffered a Left calf muscle tear during the filming of an action sequence in Gujarat for #Karthikeya2 received lots of concerned calls and messages... Huge thanks to you all for the love and energy being sent to me... Will bounce back with double the enthusiasm,” tweeted the Swamy Ra Ra actor.

See his tweet here:

Nikhil's tweet

Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti is a sequel to the 2014 successful film, Karthikeya. The movie was initially announced in 2020 but has been delayed due to the pandemic. The makers have recently announced that Nikhil has started the shooting process in Gujarat. The mythological thriller will see Nikhil as a doctor and will also feature Anupama Parameshwaran as the female lead.

The film will be released in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.