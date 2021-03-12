Pawan Kalyan recently wrapped up the shooting of Vakeel Saab, the official remake of the 2016 Hindi movie Pink. He started working on his next project with Krish Jaggarlamudi titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu announced by the makers recently.

The Gabbar Singh’s fans have been quite excited as the makers just did not release the title but also released the first glimpse of Power Star. The glimpse shows Kalyan in a fierce and strong warrior avatar. The periodic drama is inspired by a real-life rebel during the rule of the Mughal empire in India. “This is no ordinary story, but is a tale of a legendary hero,” said the director in a press conference. Krish also added, “The film is set in the 17th-century backdrop of Mughals and Qutub Shahis era. This is the story of a hero forgotten and an untold story in the Indian cinema precisely. It will be spellbound and will offer a visual eye feast for Pawan Kalyan’s fan-base.”

The makers revealed that about 40 percent of the movie is shot and is scheduled to wrap up the filming process by July 2021. Reports suggest that this magnum opus will see recreated historical monuments like Charminar, Red Fort, and Machilipatnam port. The budget of Krish’s directorial is estimated to be around Rs. 150 crores. Also, believed to be high on VFX, helmed by Ben Lock, the post-production could take a few months.

The official release date of the movie is yet to be announced.

Watch the first glimpse here: