Nagraj Manjule, Siddharth Roy Kapur team up for Matka King series

Roy Kapur Films has teamed up with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule for a new series.

Tentatively titled Matka King, the show explores the world of matka, a popular form of betting in India. Set between the 1960s and the 90s, the series is inspired by true events and the life of Ratan Khatri. Ratan Khatri was known as the founding father of gambling in India and dubbed as the ‘Matka King’.

The show 'captures the culture of Mumbai's teeming working classes of the ‘60s and 70s, and charts the progress of the nation through their lives and the betting syndicate operated by Khatri.'

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur says, “Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat is one of my favourite movies of the last decade and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with him to tell this fascinating story that we hope will resonate with viewers across India and the world!”

Showrunner Nagraj shares, “I am looking forward to this new opportunity of being able to tell a unique and captivating story on OTT and partnering with Sid Roy Kapur who shares a common creative vision. I truly hope that the viewers enjoy the world of the Matka King as much as we are enjoying the process of creating it!”