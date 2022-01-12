Vishal's Laththi to feature an action sequence with 300 fighters

We had earlier reported that actor Vishal will be headlining a film titled Laththi and the shooting of the film is underway. It has now been announced that a special action sequence in the film will feature over 300 fighters. The fight will be choreographed by popular action choreographer Peter Hein. The makers announced the news by sharing a behind-the-scenes video giving a peek at the making of the ‘realistic action sequence’.

Directed by A Vinoth Kumar, the film is being produced by Rana Productions, and stars Sunainaa and Prabhu in prominent roles. The film marks the second collaboration between Vishal and Sunainaa after the 2013 release, Samar. With music by Sam CS, Laththi has cinematography by Balasubramanian.

Meanwhile, Vishal has recently completed filming for Veerame Vaagai Soodum, directed by Thu Pa Saravanan, and also announced that he will be teaming up with Adhik Ravichandran for a pan-Indian film titled Mark Antony.