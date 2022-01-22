Varalaxmi Sarathkumar joins the cast of Michael

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the latest addition to the cast of Sundeep Kishan's upcoming pan-Indian film, Michael.

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film is billed as an intense action entertainer with a lot of emotions and stars Sundeep and Divyansha Kaushik as the leads. The makers have completed the first schedule of the film and the second schedule is expected to commence soon.

The film, which is being made in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, features Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Filmmaker Gautham Menon will play the antagonist's role.

Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi has films like Kaatteri, Colours and Yashoda in different stages of development, while Sundeep has his long-delayed Naragasooran ready for release.