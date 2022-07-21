John Abraham’s favorite song from ‘Ek Villain Returns’ talks about heartbreak

John and Disha in the new song 'Naa Tere Bina' in the film 'Ek Villain Returns'

Bollywood actor John Abraham has shared his favorite song from his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. He revealed it is Naa Tere Bina and said that track embodies the heartbreak that runs as an undercurrent through the film.

“Naa Tere Bina is one of those soulful, tugs-at-your-heart kinds of a song. It embodies the heartbreak that runs as an undercurrent through the film. It is as intense as satisfying, but the cast did a great job taking the song and adding so much more of themselves into it,” he told media sources.

Naa Tere Bin is the fourth song of the movie following Dil by Raj Anoj, Galliyan Returns by Ankit Tiwari, Shaamat by Ankit Tiwari and actress Tara Sutaria. The songs are available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and the fourth song is all set to release on July 22. Starring an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on July 29.

Ek Villain Returns is an action thriller film written and directed by Mohit Suri, jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Films, serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2014 film Ek Villain.

