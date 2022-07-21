 Willem Defoe set to star in film adaptation of ‘Gonzo Girl’

Hollywood actor Willem Defoe will be seen in the film adaptation of Gonzo Girl, which marks Patricia Arquette’s feature directorial debut with Rh Negative Entertainment and Catch & Release Films, as reported by media sources.

Known for his roles in films like To Live and Die in L.A. and the Spider-Man franchise, Willem’s next screen appearance will be in the Patricia Arquette-directorial Gonzo Girl.

Media sources also report that the film will feature Patricia and Camila Morrone alongside Willem. The film is based on the novel of the same name by author Cheryl Della Pietra and will be adapted by Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell.

Tom Heller from Rh Negative Entertainment, Frank Hall Green from Catch & Release Films, Cameron O'Reilly from Bayard Productions along with Patricia are the producers of the film.

The novel, set in 1992, traces the journey of aspiring writer Alley Russo (played by Camila). Russo has an exciting new job, as the assistant to legendary ‘gonzo journalist’ Walker Reade (played by Willem), who lives in his party house in Aspen.

The synopsis of the novel reportedly reads: Alley’s job is to assist Walker, an acclaimed author, complete his long-overdue project, a novel that is a blur of fact and fiction. However, she soon learns the truth which is that Walker’s lifelong and chronic substance abuse has impacted his ability to write meaningful stories.

Media sources further stated Dafoe has a busy year with some of his upcoming projects including Walter Hill’s Dead for a Dollar, Inside and Poor Things, also starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.