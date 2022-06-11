Pranitha Subhash blessed with a baby girl: says ‘It was the hardest time emotionally’

Actor Pranitha Subhash, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's multi-starrer Hungama 2 has welcomed her first child with her husband Nithin Raju in Bengaluru and it’s a baby girl. The actor took to her Instagram handle and announced the news with pictures of herself with the newborn along with a long note.

“The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born…(sic),” she wrote and thanked the doctors. “I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all.. (sic),” she added. Pranitha has not revealed the face of her bay in the pictures.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for Dynamite Pranitha and her baby from her friends from the industry. Taking to the comment section actor Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony Prakash Raj commented, “Congratulations, welcome to motherhood. (sic).” Actor Shanvi Sri wrote, “Congratulations loveeee. (sic).”

Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nithin on May 30, 2021. Later, the couple announced the actor’s first pregnancy on Nithin’s 34th birthday. She had shared a series of pictures of herself with her husband, showing her positive pregnancy test and ultrasound images. Sharing the life update, Pranitha added that she surprised Nithin with the news on his birthday.