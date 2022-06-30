Trailer of Happy Birthday out; it's all about guns and laughs

The trailer of Rithesh Rana's sophomore comedy, Happy Birthday, is out.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer promises a wacky fun ride replete with bullets and crackers of one-liners. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Lavanya Tripathi, the film stars Naresh Agastya, Satya and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles.

In addition to the quirky characters and situations, another stand-out facet of the trailer is its provocative imagery, filled with excessively colourful frames that give the film a fantasy-esque vibe. Suresh Sarangam, who collaborated with Rithesh on the latter's directorial debut, Mathu Vadhalara, serves as the director of photography for Happy Birthday. The trailer ends with a surprising laugh-out-loud moment when the leads of the television soap from Mathu Vadhalara make an appearance.

Bankrolled by Clap Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Kaala Bhairava, while Karthika Srinivas R and Narni Srinivas have handled editing and production designing. The film is set to release in theatres on July 8.