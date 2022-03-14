BAFTA 2022: Lashana Lynch awarded Rising Star title 

Bond film No Time To Die's actress Lashana Lynch was awarded the EE Rising Star Award at the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards.

The actress played the role of MI6 agent Nomi in the movie. She thanked her parents and grandparents who came to London as part of the Windrush Generation and were very supportive of her career. "I'm grateful for a working-class foundation that has taught me everything I need to know about failure, about noes and what noes mean and how to celebrate your yeses," said the actress who also thanked her colleagues from the industry.

Lashana is also known for playing Maria Rambeau in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel.

Among others nominated in the category were West Side Story's Ariana DeBose, The King's Man's Harris Dickinson, A Quiet Place Part II's Millicent Simmonds, and The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee.