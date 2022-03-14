BAFTA 2022: Lady Gaga delivers Hollywood glamour with a dark green, velvet Ralph Lauren gown

Leading the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards in London at the Royal Albert Hall, Lady Gaga turned heads. Bringing back the Hollywood glimmer and glitz with her body-hugging and waist-clinching Ralph Lauren Gown, the 35-year old singer-actress strutted down the red carpet stylishly. Nominated for 'Leading Actress' for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci, Gaga definitely gave her fans some serious fashion goals with her ensemble.

She also added her touch by pairing the gown with edgy platform heels. The diamond necklace studded with green gemstones from Tiffany & Co, drop earrings and a bracelet from the Tiffany Blue Book Collection completed her look.



The singer was styled by celebrity stylists, Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador. Opting for subtle makeup, Sarah Tanno gave her winged eyeliner and nude lips using cosmetics from Lady Gaga’s brand - Haus Laboratories. Her golden locks were done by Academy Award nominee Fredric Aspiras.



For the 2022 awards, she is up against Emilia Jones, Renate Reinsve, Alana Haim, Tess Thompson, and Joanna Scanlan.

