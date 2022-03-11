Holi special: Look guide for the upcoming Holi bash

Be festive, trendy, and not to forget be Instagram worthy while you attend an intimate Holi bash with close friends and family keeping in mind COVID-19 protocols. Be it a diamond pendant, multi-coloured beaded clutch, or a funky playsuit, we’ve got you covered with our party look options. Check it out…

Rock the pendant

If you are a minimalist who likes to keep it simple on festival days, you can try wearing this chic diamond pendant from Dishis Designer Jewellery this Holi. Made of rose gold, this piece of jewellery will garner praise. Price Rs 18,995. Available online.

Happy feet

Fizzy Goblet’s block heels crafted with beautiful pastel embellishments are ready to be your steady companion this Holi! Before you know it, you’ll be twirling in them on the dance floor.

Price Rs 4,890. Available online.

Pristine chic

We concede that a complete white ensemble at a Holi party is timeless. Designer Deepika Arora’s white ponte roma playsuit with puffed sleeves and patchwork does the trick. It also comes paired with a matching belt too. Let the party begin! Price Rs 5,800. Available online.

Flower power

This elegant outfit from Lavanya The Label will be a good choice for the celebration, giving your Holi party a little floral touch. Price Rs 2,999. Available online.

Ethnic smart

Gargee Designer’s super light linen embroidered bundi set is all you need for this Holi. The tie-dye ensemble is perfect for bringing your traditional best forward as you tackle the spray of colours. Price Rs 25,500. Available online.

Ahoy tie-dye

If you are attending a small get-together with friends and don’t want to go overboard, then look no further. Erised Pret’s white and aqua blue scuba moss tie-dye co-ord set not only gives a casual chic vibe, but also perfectly suits the Holi setting. Price Rs 10,500. Available online.

Classic vibes

Designer Shivani Bhargava’s hand block-printed tier dress is perfect if you want to go for an easy-breezy look. Fine pink rose jaal with pink green stripes and green polka gives a distinctive look to this side-tier dress. Price Rs 6,800. Available online.

Colour block

A perfect accessory can make or break a look. A Clutch Story’s multi-coloured clutch in silk base with beaded hand embroidery and a sling chain is sure to grab attention for the right

reasons at a party. Price Rs 2,793. Available online.

Glam it up

Designer Kacha Tanka's ivory dhoti wrap skirt set featuring an ivory wrap top in cotton voile base with thread and glass beads embroidery is sure to turn heads. It is paired with a matching dhoti wrap skirt and a chiffon tie-dye shrug, perfect for that stylish look at the bash. Price Rs 8,960. Available online.

Quirky monochrome

Gulabo by Abu Sandeep's black and off-white dhoti pants featuring gold coin embroidery is sure to make a strong style statement at a Holi party. Take a break from whites and jazz it up with a little bling. Price Rs 6,950. Available online.



— reshmichakravorthy@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @reshmi190488