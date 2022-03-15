Musical drama #Homecoming starring Four More Shots actress Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur out on February 18

#Homecoming, a musical drama starring Sayani Gupta (of Four More Shots fame), Tushar Pandey (from Chhichhore), Plabita Borthakur (from Lipstick Under My Burkha), Hussain Dalal (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), and Soham Majumdar (Kabir Singh) is all set to be released on SonyLiv on February 18.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who is making his directorial debut with the 90-minute feature. The plot revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata who reunite after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at their old theatre rehearsal space, which is in danger of being converted into a heritage hotel.

The film is a unique cosmopolitan film with the script including dialogues in Bengali, Hindi and English.

The first look poster of #Homecoming shows glimpses from their college life and how theatre played a huge part in it.

The film, presented by Soumyajit Majumdar Collaborations, is a Lok production. #Homecoming was also selected for South Asia’s largest film market collection, NFDC Lab in 2019.

Discussing his film, director Soumyajit revealed that the cast includes more than 30 actors from Bollywood and Tollywood. He said, “The indomitable spirit of a dream team with the best of talents from Bollywood and Tollywood as part of an ensemble of more than 30 actors, a national and international award winning crew is the driving force behind making my first film #Homecoming.This musical was a lifetime experience for all of us. The love and passion of the misfits towards the film will reflect on screen. Reunions, friendships and comebacks have found a home in #Homecoming (sic).”

Sayani Gupta — who is known for her performance in Pagglait, Four More Shots, Please! and more recently, Inside Edge — too said she enjoyed working with the crew for #Homecoming, and that “Soumyajit was a force to reckon with.” She said, “#Homecoming is truly special for many reasons... working in Kolkata finally… working with old friends and making some new ones. Soumyajit is a force to reckon with and I am so happy I could be part of his debut film. This film has been made with immense love and undeniable passion… and I hope it’s able to reach as many people as possible. I play Sri… Sri is love. She is the woman you cannot look past and get over. You will know what I mean when you watch the film (sic).”

Plabita Borthakur added, “It was special working on this film because of the cast and crew, so many amazing actors coming together. It was also my first shoot in Kolkata, one of my favorite cities. I love the spirit of the film and the filmmakers. I was excited about it since I read the script and when it all came together, it was beautiful. I love my character Nargis, she’s a lot like me. I was a little nervous about the poetry bit though (sic).”