Gagan Dev Riar is Hansal Mehta's find for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

After launching Pratik Gandhi in the Hindi mainstream with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, director Hansal Mehta has found his lead for Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

Gagan Dev Riar, a veteran theatre artist, has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers.

The series chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. The scam, spread across multiple states, shook the entire country.

Scam 2003 is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time. The series will be helmed by Hansal and Tushar Hiranandani. Casted by Mukesh Chhabra, the series is currently filming and will soon stream on SonyLIV.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.