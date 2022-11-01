Emilia Clarke to play Irish author Constance Lloyd, who was married to Oscar Wilde, in an upcoming film by Sophie Hyde

On the work front, Emilia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 romantic comedy film Last Christmas

According to reports, actress Emilia Clarke is all set to portray the Irish author Constance Lloyd, who was married to the popular American writer Oscar Wilde, in the upcoming film, An Ideal Wife. The movie is being directed by Good Luck to You, Leo Grande helmer Sophie Hyde. Reports added that the project will be presented at this week's American Film Market, which is set to begin on Tuesday.

Reports stated that the film will tell the story of Constance -- an author and feminist activist who took part in the dress reform movement which campaigned to allow women to dress in comfortable clothing rather than the stifling outfits of the era. Sources said that Constance married Oscar in 1884 and the pair had two sons. However, she moved to Switzerland with the children after the writer received a two-year prison sentence for homosexuality.

An Ideal Wife is being produced by Olivier Delbosc at Curiosa Films, Chris Curling at Zephyr Films and Matthew Gledhill at Wheelhouse Productions. The film is Sophie’s new directional after her 2022 outing, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which starred Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack. The film was virtually premiered at Sundance and the Berlinale film festivals.

According to sources, Sophie’s film, 52 Tuesdays (2014), won her the best director prize at Sundance and the Crystal Bear award at Berlin. Her 2019 film Animals, which was also shown at Sundance, was recognised with the British Independent Film Awards' best debut screenplay honour.

On the work front, Emilia was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 romantic comedy film Last Christmas which was directed by Paul Feig. It also starred Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Andrich Boris Isakovic, and Lydia Leonard in pivotal roles.