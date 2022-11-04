The director of My Policeman, Michael Grandage, opens up on Harry Styles’ casting in the film

Film director Michael Grandage, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, My Policeman, recently spoke about the events that followed after the casting of former One Direction member Harry Styles in the project. The musician will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film.

Also read: Singer Harry Styles beats Ed Sheeran to become the richest UK celebrity aged 30 and under

Elaborating on the same, Michael told media sources, “When it (the news) started to get out, sales of Bethan Roberts' novel, on which the film is based, went through the roof. It was absolutely berserk. This poor, lovely author who had just been ambling along minding her own business suddenly became a best-selling writer literally overnight. And I thought, 'Oh my God, I see, that's the power of this boy'.”

The film narrates the story of Tom (played by Harry), a policeman in 1950s Britain, who falls in love with a school teacher, Gina McKee (played by Emma Corrin) on the Brighton coast. However, he soon begins a passionate same-sex affair with a museum curator named Rupert Everett (played by David Dawson), despite homosexuality being illegal in that era.

Also read: Harry Styles postpones first Chicago show following crew and band members' illness

The director also revealed that it was Harry’s team who approached him for the role when the script was being circulated. Micheal said that after meeting Harry, he was impressed with what the latter could bring to the character of Tom. He further added, “He was very clear, saying, ‘I've done one film, and I'm just making another now, and I know that I would love something like this to be my next film project’.”

The movie, which earlier had a limited theatrical release, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 4.