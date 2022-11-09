Ranbir Kapoor clocks 15 years in Bollywood: Here are five relatable characters played by Rocket Singh actor

Wrapped in nothing but a white towel, Ranbir Kapoor made his way to this industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Not only did he manage to leave the female fan base drooling over his boy-next-door looks, but he also grabbed critics' attention.

While his debut was not a hit at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor with his following films proved that he is here to stay. In the last 15 years, we have seen him play a passionate salesman, a spoiled college student, an artist desperate for love, and much more.

In this article, we look at the five most relatable characters played by the 40-year-old actor.

Wake Up Sid (2009)

In Ayan Mukherji’s Wake Up Sid, Ranbir Kapoor plays a classic brat. He comes from wealth, which is why he never wants to build something of his own until he meets Aisha, the new girl in the city who loves rain and Sid in equal proportions.

Rocket Singh (2009)

A personal favourite starring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor in the film plays Harpreet Singh, a college graduate who fails to land a fancy job like his peers and finds something he is half-good at to make ends meet. What happens thereafter is hilarious, relatable, and super thrilling.

Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar, by Imtiaz Ali, is a film worth remembering for a lifetime. Ranbir plays Janardhan, a simpleton who seeks inspiration for his music and while he manages to gain that, he also feels lonesome and self-destructive on the side.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Ayan Mukerji says he used to hide when people watched ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’

Do we seriously need to tell you why Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is the best Ranbir Kapoor film? Keeping the unrealistic vacation goals aside, the film was all about finding love, rekindling friendships, and more all while you are adulting.

Tamasha (2015)

Tamasha, a coming-of-age drama, is a film that takes one on the journey of self-discovery. Even though the film was a commercial failure, Ranbir’s character Ved spoke to many who were struggling to discover their worth in this competitive, dog-eat-dog world.

Go grab a bowl of popcorn and tell us which one of these Ranbir Kapoor-starrers you will watch today.