Prasanna Kumar to direct Nagarjuna

Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada is set to make his directorial debut with his upcoming film starring Nagarjuna. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the film will showcase Nagarjuna in a new look.

"Nagarjuna was impressed with the story idea pitched by Prasanna and has asked the writer-director to prepare the bound script. The film will go on floors early next year," informs a source.

The untitled film is likely to be produced by People Media Factory. Nagarjuna was last seen in Praveen Sattaru's action thriller The Ghost. Despite the film's dismal performance at the box office, Nagarjuna has received applause for his flamboyant performance.

Prasanna Kumar, on the other hand, has written the story and dialogues for Ravi Teja-starrer Dhamaka. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film is gearing up for release on December 23.