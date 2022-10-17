Actor Sanjay Mishra praises filmmaker Smita Singh after Andaman's screening at Manikarnika Film Fest

Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Tailang starrer film Andaman, directed by Smita Singh, got screened in Varanasi's own film festival- Manikarnika International Film Festival.



Praising the film Andaman, Sanjay Mishra says, “She has been working as my publicist but after watching her film, now I’ll be her publicist. It's a very beautiful film and I'm proud that even being a debutant director she has done so well.”

The poster of the film



Debutante director Smita Singh gets candid about her first film being screened in the festival and her association with Sanjay Mishra. Sharing her joy, Smita says, “It's the best thing that Banaras is having its film festival. Our film is full of newcomers and still a platform like this is promoting us which I'm very grateful about”.



In her association with Sanjay Mishra she says, “I'm very happy that my favourite actor in the industry, Sanjay, will be inaugurating this festival. I feel immense gratitude that I got to direct him on my debut film. Of course, in terms of work, the way he gives his input and improvises the scenes within the director's premise adds glory to the film. It has been a great learning experience with him not only as a filmmaker but also in life in general”.