Vicky Kaushal wraps up the first schedule of  Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur; shares update on Instagram 

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the first schedule of his upcoming film, Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of the scheduled wrap-up with his followers. He shared a few pictures and a video with the film's team. He captioned the post, “After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities. It's a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the SAM BAHADUR!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAM BAHADUR !!! @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies (sic).”

According to reports, the actor had a great time shooting for the film. He was also seen enjoying a game of cricket after an early pack-up on the film's sets a few days back. Sam Bahadur narrates the story of one of India's greatest war heroes and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Sources added that Sam's army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The film, which features Vicky in the titular role, and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to arrive in theatres in 2023.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in the 2021 period drama film Sardar Udham which was helmed by Soojit Sircar. The film also featured Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar and Banita Sandhu in important roles. Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky will also be seen in an array of upcoming films including Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar's untitled and The Great Indian Family.