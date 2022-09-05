Neetu Kapoor to star in Lionsgate India Studio’s comedy film in a never-seen-before avatar

British Film and Television Studio Lionsgate have made a quiet but impactful entry into the Indian film industry. Taking it up a notch, Lionsgate India Studios announced the first feature film starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Shraddha Srinath.

This untitled, coming-of-age story will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. Using comedy as its main premise, the film delves into the integral fabric of families, communication, and memories, as well as their role in forcing us to grow up. The film will be directed by Milind Dhaimade.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor said, “When I read the script, I fell in love with it. It goes beyond the regular mother-son story and explores a different side that sets a unique tone to the rom-com genre. I am excited to be part of Lionsgate Studios' first production, in a movie, I believe will touch hearts and remain close to my heart.”

Director Milind Dhaimade said directing the film would be ‘refreshing’. “For me, it’s very critical who is partnering with you in creating the film, since a film is made even before it goes on the floor. All the ingredients that are necessary to put the film together have already been decided. I feel in this aspect Lionsgate India Studios’ vision for the film, along with a stellar cast will be wonderfully refreshing. This is a mother-son relationship that will resonate with everyone irrespective of region, and our casting will help audiences across India connect to a relatable story,” said Milind in a statement.

Sunny Kaushal called the film an ‘ode to mothers’. “The moment I read the script, I knew it’s a special film that I just had to be a part of! It is an ode to all the mothers, their wishes, and their sacrifices! I am really looking forward to working with Milind sir, Lionsgate India Studios, and Neetu ji on this special project,” said the actor and Shraddha added ‘really fortunate to be part of this project'. “We are all so busy watching and making dark, thrilling, and mind-bending content; there aren't enough films that focus on moments and relationships and the simplicity of life. I can't wait to breathe life into the character and create magic on screen,” she said.