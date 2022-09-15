Geeta Basra announces her comeback to films after six years

Geeta Basra who was last seen in Bhaiyyaji Superhit and Second Hand Husband is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming film, Notary. The mother of two, Geeta is all set to hit the screens again with Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee of Kahani fame. The actress got married to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and took a maternity break for six years.

Helmed by Pawan Wadeyar, the film is expected to go on floors in October. But before that, the actress is spending some quality time with her family in Dubai. She shared a few pictures from her vacation with her husband and daughter in Dubai on Instagram.

“It was an incredible trip, we ended up spending some quality time with each other. With Bhajji’s busy schedule and Hinaya’s school, we rarely get to do this and now with my upcoming film, we don’t know when we would get a chance like this. Even during Hinaya's Diwali vacations I am shooting, so with these five days off I made it a point that we go on a family holiday and we made the most of it,” says Geeta.