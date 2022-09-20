Kashmir's first multiplex inaugurated, brings back cinema to the state after three decades 

The Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated Kashmir's first multiplex cinema in Srinagar, marking the revival of the silver screen in the Valley. According to sources, Manoj said at the inaugural function that the days of “violence and fear were over” and the inauguration of the multiplex in Srinagar city was the “biggest proof” of this. He added that more such avenues of entertainment for the youth and others will come up soon to end the “dark days of fear” in Kashmir.

Reports stated that the big screen has returned to Srinagar city after a gap of 33 years since militant violence started in the region in the early 1990s when radical militant group, ‘Allah Tigers’ banned cinema halls, beauty parlours, video parlours, etc.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's recent film Laal Singh Chaddha was screened on the inaugural day where entry was free, according to sources. They added that the multiplex will start commercially functioning from September 23. Reports also said that food courts and stalls served free food to those who came to attend the inauguration. The inaugural screening at the multiplex was attended by nearly 150 people.

The multiplex has three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. The premises also has food courts aimed at promoting local cuisine. The multiplex is owned by Dhar Vijay, the son of J&K's prominent politician, the late DP Dhar. Vijay also owned the 'Broadway theatre' in Srinagar which got gutted in a blaze during the 1990s.