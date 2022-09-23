Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin’s film Goldfish to have its European première at the 30th Raindance Film Festival

Goldfish, an English language feature film directed by Pushan Kripalani starring veteran actress Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin will have its European première at 30th Raindance Film Festival which is a BAFTA and Oscar qualifying festival. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 5 in London.

The film which is selected in the ‘homegrown’ category is nominated for the Best UK Film in the festival.

Apart from Deepti and Kalki who play the lead roles of mother and daughter, the film also stars Rajit Kapur, Gordon Warnecke (lead in My Beautiful Laundrette), and Bharti Patel (Featured in BBC series Doctors) in pivotal roles.

The film had its world première at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, 2022.

Goldfish deals with memory and identity. Anamika, the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her.

Set in London, Goldfish is a UK production and is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films (USA) and executive produced by Pooja Chauhan. The film had its market screening at Marche Du Film (2022) and was part of the First Cut Plus Lab in association with Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

“It is wonderful news and feels great that the movie is making the right kind of noise. This movie holds a special place for me as I've personally dealt with dementia. It is a very relatable story and so it’s good to know that there is a world audience for such stories at festivals such as Raindance,” says Dipti Naval and Kalki adds, “I am very thrilled that Goldfish is selected in competition for best UK film at Raindance Festival. This is a special one for most of the cast and crew who are from the UK. It feels like the film has come full circle from last July when we shot it in London.”