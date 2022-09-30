As Amitabh Bachchan turns 80, special film festival to showcase his 11 iconic films

A special film festival titled, Bachchan Back To The Beginning, will be held from October 8 to October 11 to mark the occasion of the 80th birthday of the veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The festival will celebrate the actor through his landmark early films across 17 Indian cities, covering 172 showcases and 30 screens across 22 cinema halls. The festival has been announced by Film Heritage Foundation in partnership with PVR Cinemas. According to sources, the foundation has curated a collection of eleven films for the festival.

The director of Film Heritage Foundation, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, said in a statement, “Growing up, I was the biggest Amitabh Bachchan fan. I used to break bounds when I was in school to watch his films and was often thrown out of class in college for sitting in the back benches and writing notes about his films. I am so glad that the Film Heritage Foundation is paying tribute to Mr Bachchan on his 80th birthday with the first-of-its-kind country-wide four-day festival.”

The showcase will cover cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Ahmedabad, Surat, Baroda, Raipur, Kanpur, Kolhapur, Prayagraj and Indore and will screen films such as Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Namak Halaal, Abhimaan, Deewar, Mili, Satte Pe Satta and Chupke Chupke.

To coincide with the film festival, the Film Heritage Foundation will also set up an exhibition of rare Amitabh Bachchan memorabilia at PVR Juhu in Mumbai. The narrative of the exhibition will be shared through arresting framed visuals, celebrating decades of success, fandom and accolades. The exhibition, curated by film historian, author and archivist SMM Ausaja, will entail a diverse and carefully curated collection of memorabilia, including rare vintage posters, commissioned artworks, photographs, LP jackets, magazine covers, a giant 7 feet standee and the original Shahenshah costume.