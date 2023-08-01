Prashanth Neel and Ravi Basrur work on the BGM of Salaar

Prashanth Neel’s muchawaited film Salaar starring Prabhas is set to release in just two months on September 28. The action-thriller, which has been generating a lot of buzz for its actor-director combination and the stellar star cast will be released in four South Indian languages and Hindi. The postproduction work for the first part of the movie, titled Salaar - Cease Fire, is in full swing, and Prashanth Neel, along with the music composer, Ravi Basrur is currently working on the rerecording at the latter’s studio in Basrur village, Kundapur, where the director and team have temporarily camped over the last three weeks. Along with this work, the director will also be overseeing other aspects of the film’s progress.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur, the film’s producer, has been closely monitoring the development of the movie alongside the director and the team had visited Basrur for a few days. Meanwhile, the dubbing for Telugu and other languages is already complete, and only the Kannada version is pending, which is currently being done at Akash Dubbing Studio in Bengaluru, under the guidance of director Dr Suri.

The film is produced by Hombale Films, known for giving blockbuster hits like KGF and Kantara. The makers previously released a glimpse of Salaar on July 6 and it has been learnt that the team is now working on the film’s trailer, which is expected to be released in August.

After the success of the KGF series, expectations are high from Prashanth Neel for Salaar, which marks Prabhas’s next project after Adipurush. The actor also has Kalki 2898 AD lined up for release.