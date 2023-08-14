Taylor Swift may reportedly star in ‘Deadpool 3’

If reports are to be believed, award-winning singer/songwriter Taylor Swift will make a cameo appearance as Dazzler in the upcoming movie. Dazzler is one of several X-Men characters rumoured to join Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the movie.

Other names rumoured to make an appearance in the upcoming threequel are Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant along with the returns of Famke Janssen and Halle Berry as Jean Grey and Storm respectively. None of these casting rumours has been confirmed, though.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has long expressed that he’s a big fan of Dazzler. Fandango’s Erik Davis quote-tweeted the casting rumour while adding, “Many years ago, I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on. He said Dazzler. He’s a big fan.”

Of course, Taylor is no stranger to acting. The Grammy Award winner has starred in the star-studded romantic comedy film Valentine’s Day (2010), the musical fantasy film Cats (2019) and most recently David O Russell’s Amsterdam (2022).

The 33-year-old star is currently on the road for her sold-out The Eras Tour. She recently announced that 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her next re-recorded album, will be released on October 27.

As for Deadpool 3, it had been filming in England before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapicic, the movie will reportedly bring back Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Disney has not addressed if the filming delay due to the ongoing strike will affect the currently planned May 3, 2024 release of the movie.

