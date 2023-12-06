Devi Chowdhurani becomes the first Bengali movie under global collaboration  

The soon-to-be-released Bengali movie Devi Chowdhurani directed by Subhrajit Mitra has had an important development in terms of production making it the first Bengali movie to be internationally co-produced by three countries India, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

An official press release issued by the producers Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO, and Aparna Dasgupta, proprietor of ADited Motion Pictures states, “ We are excited and thrilled to announce Devi Chowdhurani as the first international co-production Bengali film supported by the respective film bodies of 3 countries (India, UK, USA) elevating the project’s stature.”

The announcement further mentions how the filming has had to be rescheduled to accommodate the respective representatives of the film bodies who would be present on sets. “The representative of the corresponding bodies will be present during the shooting. We had to reschedule the shooting to accommodate the film body’s official protocols.”

Furthermore, with this global collaboration, the film will reach newer heights and a larger platform. “With this three-nation collaboration, our film will be directly eligible for BAFTA and Academy Awards entry norms.”

Devi Chowdhurani, The Bandit Queen of Bengal is a literary adaptation from Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s famous novel. It traces the journey of Prafulla, played by Srabanti who her in-laws shun post marriage due to a heated argument between the families. She is adopted by the dacoit head Bhavani Thakur and trained under his guidance. She soon becomes the female version of Robin Hood, stealing from the rich to help the poor.

The movie stars Srabanti in the lead role along with Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Arjun Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Bibriti Chatterjee, Kinjal Nanda, and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The first look of the characters was recently revealed as well. With a global production in place, Devi Chowdhurani is one of the most anticipated releases in the coming days.