Team ‘Fighter’ shares dynamic poster of Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill 

The makers of the highly anticipated aerial action thriller Fighter have unleashed a fresh poster featuring actor Karan Singh Grover in his role as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Hrithik Roshan, one of the film’s stars, took to Instagram to share the poster, providing a glimpse into the world of the film.

Describing Karan’s character, Hrithik wrote, “Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Call Sign: Taj, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons, Fighter Forever.” The poster showcases Karan donning the Air Force uniform, setting the tone for the intense aerial drama.

Recently, the film’s official teaser was unveiled, eliciting an overwhelming response from fans. The 1-minute 14-second teaser introduces Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (aka Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (aka Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (aka Rocky), united in the fight for their country.

While the teaser showcased the lead cast engaging in high-flying jet sequences and aerial stunts, it notably omitted Karan. Concluding on a patriotic note, the teaser featured the tune of Sujlam Suflam as Hrithik unfurls the tricolour from his aircraft.

Shot primarily at Indian air bases with authentic Sukhoi fighter planes, Fighter promises an immersive experience. The motion poster, released on Independence Day 2023, offered a sneak peek at the lead actors, portraying Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil in pivotal roles. Brace yourselves for the adrenaline-packed ride, as Fighter is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

